Peter Dinklage to star as Casca Highbottom in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage of 'Game of Thrones' fame has been cast by Lionsgate as Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy, in the upcoming prequel 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

According to reports, the upcoming project, which is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel, will debut in theatres worldwide on 17 November, 2023.

Back in 2014, when the four-film 'Hunger Games' franchise wrapped up, it had earned over USD 3 billion globally.