Johnny Depp's comeback film 'Jeanne Du Barry' to open Cannes film festival

The film stars Johnny Depp, Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory, India Hair and Maiwenn, who also serves as the director of the film.

The film will follow the life, rise, and fall of French King Louis XV's court favourite, Jeanne Vaubernier.

The film's official synopsis describes Vaubernier as "a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one.