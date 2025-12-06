'Avatar 3' aims to become end-of-year blockbuster

The third film in the Avatar series, which will hit cinemas this month, is hoping to extend the success of one of the highest-grossing franchises in history with another environment-themed visual thriller.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash", directed by James Cameron 16 years after he first enthralled fans with his blue-coloured Na'vi people, will release in major markets from 17 December ahead of the holiday season.

The first Avatar made a record USD 2.9 billion at the global box office, while 2022's follow up "The Way of Water" scored around USD 2.3 billion despite the post-Covid slump in cinemas, according to figures from The Hollywood Reporter.

Here is what you need to know about the new film which premiered in Hollywood and Paris this week: