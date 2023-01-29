'Avatar 2' surpasses 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' to become 4th biggest movie in history

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has been surpassed by 'Avatar: The Way of Water'!

According to a media outlet, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has become the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. The sci-fi epic from director James Cameron has now raked in USD 2.075 billion worldwide.

Star Wars sequel, ‘The Force Awakens’, which debuted in theatres in December 2015 and came out far later than previous editions, ended its theatrical run with USD 2.064 billion.