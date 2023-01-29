'Avatar 2' surpasses 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' to become 4th biggest movie in history

The original 'Avatar' is still the top-grossing film, while 'Titanic' is currently in third place. With this most recent box office milestone, Cameron now has three of the top four highest-grossing films in history.
According to Variety, on the list of all-time top earners, 'Avatar' (USD 2.92 billion), 'Avengers: Endgame' (USD 2.79 billion), and 'Titanic' (USD 2.2 billion) are ranked above 'The Way of Water.'
'Avatar: The Way of Water' rapidly surpassed 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (USD 1.92 billion) on 18 January and 'Avengers: Infinity War' (USD 2.05 billion) a few days later on 26 January to move up in the record books.
Cameron once said that 'Avatar: The Way of Water' would need to "be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" to start producing a profit.
According to Variety, industry sources said that the movie required to make USD 1.5 billion to break even. Well, it has undoubtedly arrived at this point.
There will be a fourth and fifth 'Avatar' instalment to continue the intergenerational story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana) family. The third 'Avatar' instalment is already scheduled for release soon.