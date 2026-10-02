Marilyn Monroe to Hitchcock: Where nature itself becomes a movie set

Snowflakes were drifting down over Lake Louise when I arrived. Some disappeared into the turquoise water, others settled briefly on coats and camera lenses. Beyond the lake, Victoria Glacier rose against the Canadian Rockies, its white peaks fading in and out of the clouds. On one side stood the stately Fairmont Château Lake Louise.

It was the kind of landscape that seemed almost too perfectly composed to be real.

I had seen Lake Louise countless times in photographs before travelling there. Yet standing on its shore was different. A camera, I realised, could capture the mountains, the glacier and the extraordinary colour of the water, but perhaps not the sheer scale of it all.

I had driven from Calgary that Tuesday, watching the landscape gradually transform as the city and open plains gave way to the Rockies. Snow-capped peaks first appeared in the distance, then grew larger as we travelled deeper into the mountains.

Lake Louise, in Alberta's Banff National Park, is one of Canada's most celebrated destinations. But somewhere along the road, my journey acquired an unexpected cinematic dimension.