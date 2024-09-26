The project unspools over 72 frantic hours in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani (Riccardo Scamarcio) as he navigates through a war-torn Paris and the country's vibrant art scene in 1916. Hiding from the police after a confrontation in a bougie restaurant, Modi mulls over the possible end of his career and life in the City of Light.

After receiving advice from his art dealer and friend, Leopold Zborowski (Stephen Graham), Modi risks everything for a meeting with American collector Maurice Gangnat (Al Pacino), who could transform him from starving artist to global megastar with a word.

Depp said his more recent experience directing was "infinitely more positive" than the one he went through helming ‘The Brave’, a film in which he also acted and which was dead on arrival with critics and audiences when it was released more than a quarter-century ago.