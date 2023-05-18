Stories on me 'horrifically written fiction': Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp dismissed years of negative press over his tumultuous marriage to Amber Heard, telling the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday that most of the stories about him were "fantastically, horrifically written fiction".

Speaking to reporters a day after the premiere of his new film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ on the festival's opening night, he insisted he did not care about being boycotted by Hollywood.

"Do I feel boycotted now? No 'coz I don't think about Hollywood, I don't have much need for Hollywood," said the actor.

Depp lost his role in the Harry Potter spin-off films, 'Fantastic Beasts', after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse.