Johnny Depp: once-loveable loner hit by lurid claims

Johnny Depp became a global megastar playing off-beat characters from Willy Wonka to Captain Jack Sparrow, until his destructive off-screen lifestyle threatened to permanently derail his career.

Pouring his own eccentricities into his roles, Depp earned a reputation as both heartthrob and indie darling through sensitive performances in films such as ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘What's Eating Gilbert Grape’.

He stepped into another level of fame fronting Disney's billion-dollar ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise as the rum-swilling sea dog Captain Jack Sparrow -- partly inspired by one of his many heroes, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

But his bitter legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard laid bare a turbulent private life involving rows, drink and drugs that turned him into a toxic figure in Hollywood, from which his career is still recovering.