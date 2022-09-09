Of all genres, mainstreams are mainly the commercial films: Information Minister

He also thanked the information and broadcasting minister, saying “We were afraid that the number of movie theatres would decrease significantly.

But, now the number of movie theatres has been increasing very fast due to the directives of the prime minister and activities of the information and broadcasting minister and the people are going to theatres again. The time-befitting decision of giving grants to the commercial films has played a pivotal role to this end.”

Parichalak Samity president Sohanur Rahman Sohan said the persons who talked about to stop providing grants to commercial films, don’t they want the film industry to survive and people to go to the movie theatres? “But, we can see the evidence that the film industry is rejuvenated now for the grant,” he added.

Projojak-Paribeshok Samity former Khorshed Alam Khasru said the commercial films are the life of the country’s film industry and a place of entertainment of millions of people. The film industry would be developed more if the number of grant increases, he added.

In his speech, Hasan Mahmud said the films of the country are moving ahead despite facing many adversities. A number of timeless movies were made and artistes were born through the FDC (Bangladesh Film Development Corporation) and the movies had played a role in building the movement of independence, struggle of freedom and building post-independent Bangladesh, he added.