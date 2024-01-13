‘I voted for Sheikh Shaheb with these hands, I will vote for you also’

Prothom Alo :

There was a time when you could be seen on the screen only. People used to visit the theatres to see you. But this time you went to people’s doors because of the election…

After going closer to people, I have had this realisation that they know a lot about us artistes. I realised they judge a person based on all the different types of news that are published about us. I found that they have all the updates about me.

They asked me, “You have come to ask for votes now, but will you still come when you have been elected?” I did go to them, right on the next day of being elected. Without telling anyone, I took some of the party men with me and met them all to whom I had made promises earlier. They were thrilled to see me again.

This matter of keeping the promises I had made, is very important. There were people who had promised me that they will go to vote. Meanwhile, some people had gone to cast their votes in wheelchairs and it brought tears in my eyes. I had told one of them to go home but they replied to me, ‘No, I will cast the last vote of my life for you.”

One person even said, “I voted for Sheikh Shaheb (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) with these hands, I will also vote for you with these same hands.” I am already an emotional person and hearing such words brought tears in my eyes for real. In fact, I wore sunglasses most of the time during the campaigns.