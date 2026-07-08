Actress Purnima celebrates Argentina's victory, shares message about Messi and Co
The Argentina national football team booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling comeback inspired by the magical performance of global football superstar Lionel Messi.
The defending world champions made a stunning late comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 to reach the quarterfinals. The excitement and drama on the pitch were echoed among Argentina supporters around the world.
The victory also sparked celebrations among stars from Bangladesh's entertainment industry. One of them was popular actress Purnima.
A long-time Argentina supporter, the actress shared her joy on social media after her favourite team's victory and Messi's outstanding performance.
Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match played in Atlanta, US, late Tuesday night Bangladesh time.
Shortly after the final whistle, Purnima posted several photos of herself wearing an Argentina jersey on her verified Facebook account. In the caption, she wrote, "What a night for Argentina!”
“When the world thought it was over, Messi and his warriors showed the heart of true champions. Courage, passion, and belief turned the game around in spectacular fashion,” she added.
Fans and followers responded to Purnima's emotional post with a variety of comments. Many praised Argentina's remarkable comeback and Messi's leadership.
The thrilling victory of her favourite team clearly left a deep impression on the actress, as reflected in her social media posts.