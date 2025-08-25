Venice welcomes Julia Roberts, George Clooney to film festival

Among the acclaimed directors at the festival's 82nd edition are Werner Herzog, Jim Jarmusch, Kathryn Bigelow, Gus Van Sant and Park Chan-wook, who returns to the festival after 20 years.

Venice, a highlight of the international film circuit, serves up both big budget films with box-office potential -- such as Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as an ageing wrestler -- and smaller independent works.

Despite the glamorous backdrop, some of the films lined up which are more focused on current events are likely to provoke debate.

As the war in Ukraine goes on, Law portrays Russian President Vladimir Putin during his ascent to power in Olivier Assayas's "The Wizard of the Kremlin".

And filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania's latest film, "The Voice of Hind Rajab", is set in Gaza.