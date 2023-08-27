Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival celebrates its 80th edition next week, but a Hollywood strike means many stars may be missing, leaving the spotlight to controversial directors like Roman Polanski and Woody Allen.

The festival, which kicks off on Wednesday, has become a key launchpad for Oscar campaigns, helped by glamorous shots of stars arriving by gondola.

But an ongoing strike by Hollywood actors and writers, the biggest industry walk-out in more than 60 years, means most are banned from publicity work.

Missing from their Venice premieres will be Emma Stone, who plays a Frankenstein-like creature in ‘Poor Things’, and Bradley Cooper, who directs and stars in ‘Maestro’ about the legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.