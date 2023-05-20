'Bone-chilling' Auschwitz drama is early Cannes favourite

A powerful Auschwitz-set psychological horror film, ‘The Zone of Interest’, is emerging as the hot ticket at the Cannes Film Festival, with reviews on Saturday near-unanimous in their praise.

British director Jonathan Glazer's film focuses on the family of Rudolf Hoess, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz camp, who lived a stone's throw from the incinerators.

While the screams and gunshots are audible from their beautiful garden, the family carries on as though nothing was amiss.

The horror "is just bearing down on every pixel of every shot, in sound and how we interpret that sound... It affects everything but them," Glazer told AFP.