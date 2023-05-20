Glazer's horrifyingly ordinary Auschwitz tale chills Cannes

The awful reality of Auschwitz seen from the other side of the wall, where the flowers grow and children play, is captured in Jonathan Glazer's long-awaited new film, ‘The Zone of Interest’, which premiered Friday at Cannes.

The horror of Auschwitz "is just bearing down on every pixel of every shot, in sound and how we interpret that sound... It affects everything but them", Glazer told AFP.

The 58-year-old director's fourth film focuses on the family of Rudolf Hoss, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz camp who lived a stone's throw away.