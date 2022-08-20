Michelle Yeoh reveals why Tarantino didn’t cast her in ‘Kill Bill’

So why didn’t Tarantino cast Yeoh in the film? It’s a question Yeoh herself had when she saw “Kill Bill,” and she made sure to confront Tarantino about it when the two met afterwards.

“I asked Quentin the same question,” Yeoh said in her Town & Country cover interview (via Entertainment Weekly). “He’s very smart. He said, ‘Who would believe that Uma Thurman could kick your ass?’”

Yeoh and Tarantino have a long history of friendship. After all, Yeoh was encouraged to keep acting by “Pulp Fiction” director after suffering an injury while filming “The Stunt Woman” in 1996.