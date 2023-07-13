Hollywood actors poised for strike after studio talks end without deal

The union representing Hollywood actors said Thursday that crunch talks with studios to avert a major industry shutdown had ended without a deal, paving the way for a vote on the first actors strike in more than four decades.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which represents 160,000 performers including A-list stars, said last-ditch talks had failed to resolve their demands over dwindling pay and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

The union's negotiators had unanimously recommended a strike to its national committee, which was set to vote Thursday morning on whether to carry out industrial action, it said in a statement.

A "double strike" of actors and writers, not seen in Hollywood since 1960, would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt.