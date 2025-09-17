Actress embraces lonely death after hawking on buses, shelter in Ashrayan project

The lights of the silver screen went out long ago. Once the centre of the audience’s applause, once the smile and performance that filled the cinema halls, the last scene of actress Sahina Sikder Banasree’s life was in solitude. In her final days, pain and hardship were her permanent co-actors in the real life. Afflicted with illness, she departed silently from one corner of the hospital.

No producer, director, or co-actor stood by her side—only her son Mehedi Hasan, her younger brother Harun Shikdar, and the tears of relatives. After evening, she was quietly laid to rest in her maternal family’s graveyard. The days of lights, cameras, and applause remain only as history. The curtain on her dazzling life fell with a lonely, tragic end.