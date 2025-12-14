Vin Diesel hints at Cristiano Ronaldo role in next 'Fast and Furious' film

Hollywood star Vin Diesel has teased that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo may feature in the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' film. Diesel, who also produces the franchise, shared an Instagram photo with Ronaldo, revealing that a role had been written specifically for the soccer star, according to a media outlet.

"Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology... I gotta tell you he is a real one," Diesel captioned the post. "We wrote a role for him..."

Although Ronaldo's appearance has not been officially confirmed, the news has created excitement among fans of both the franchise and the footballer. Diesel previously provided details about the final film, scheduled for release in April 2027. He said the movie will reunite his character, Dominic Toretto, with Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner.