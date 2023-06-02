Dwayne Johnson to return as Hobbs in new 'Fast and Furious' film

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently featured in the 'Fast X' end credit scene which increased fans' excitement for the upcoming instalments of the super-hit franchise.

On Thursday, the 'Jumanji' actor dropped a video and confirmed the news that he is all set to return as Luke Hobbs in the upcoming untitled film of the 'Fast and Furious' series.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the video and wrote, "HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei'd. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.”