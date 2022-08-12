Ranveer Singh summoned by police for questioning over controversial nude photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently got embroiled in a controversy for posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, has now been summoned by the Mumbai Police for the same.

The 'Padmaavat' actor will be served notice to record his statement in connection with his nude photoshoot controversy. He has been summoned to appear before the police on 22 August.

A team of Mumbai Police reached his residence on Friday but couldn't serve the notice because Ranveer is not present in Mumbai right now.