I’d die with this regret: Jaya Ahsan

During my visits to the theatres, I spoke directly with the audience. Many senior viewers shared that this film is essential viewing for the younger generation.

I even saw grandparents bringing their grandchildren to the screenings, as well as teachers bringing their students. Their goal is to help the new generation learn about the history of the Liberation War.

These viewers, who lived through that era, understand the immense sacrifices made to achieve our country, our land, and our flag. They want the younger generation to grasp the truth about where we come from and the roots of our identity. It is about connecting the new generation to the origins of our history and the values that shaped us.