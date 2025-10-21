Veteran Bollywood actor Asrani passes away at 84

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old.

His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium where his family gathered for the last rites.

Asrani's manager, Babu Bhai Thiba on Monday told ANI "Asrani passed away today at 3:00 pm at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew."