Bollywood's favourite romance still going strong after 30 years

India's longest-running film celebrates 30 years in the same cinema on Monday, a Bollywood romance so beloved that fans know it simply by its acronym "DDLJ".

First released on 20 October, 1995, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", or "The Brave Hearted Will Take the Bride" has been running daily at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre since its debut.

"I have seen it about 30 times... and I will continue watching it," said Mohammad Shakir, 60, smiling as he bought another 40 rupee (USD 0.45) ticket.

The film, which catapulted Shah Rukh Khan to superstardom and redefined modern Hindi romance, still weaves its magic.