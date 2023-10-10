‘Khufiya’ falls short in plot and impact 

In one particular scene, the movie portrays the Bangladeshi defence minister (although in reality, this position is held by the prime minister in Bangladesh) having a meeting with the brother of a Pakistani terrorist on a rooftop in a densely populated residential area, reminiscent of Old Dhaka.

This setup resembles ISIS or Taliban style meetings, showcasing a clear lack of understanding by both the author of the book and the film's director regarding Bangladesh’s politics and its governance structure.

Another irrational depiction is of Badhon’s character as "Octopus," a Bangladeshi woman assisting R&AW in neutralizing her own country's defence minister. The movie lacks clarity on how a woman like her, living in abject poverty with a cancer-afflicted father, could have such a high reach.

She is shown infiltrating a high-profile party to assassinate the defence minister, only to meet her demise. Another far-fetched scene unfolds where she is killed by the defense minister with a fork, reminiscent of a mafia-style execution, in front of hundreds of guests!

As the story unfolds, the mole within R&AW, portrayed by Ali Fazal, manages to escape to the US with the help of the CIA. He adopts a humble life, selling popcorn in a shop, and awaits US citizenship under a fake identity, leaving his lavish life in India behind. His wife, played by Wamiqa Gabbi, who was left half-dead during their escape in India, eventually locates him with the assistance of Tabu, an R&AW official.

The real cringe factor is depicted in the last 15 minutes of the film. The same Bangladeshi defence minister, while visiting the US, pays a dinner visit to the mole, Ravi’s house, accompanied only by a CIA agent and his wife.