'Barbie' stays atop 'hill of cash' in North America theaters

"July would have been a lukewarm month, but then 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' arrived, moviegoing exploded, and within one week, July caught up to its pre-pandemic average," said analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Last weekend, ‘Barbie’ scored the biggest opening weekend of the year, at $80.5 million, showing eyebrow-raising appeal for a movie based on a small plastic doll living in a perfect pink world.

With Margot Robbie as ‘Barbie’ and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend ‘Ken’, the Greta Gerwig film has now generated $351.4 million in North American ticket sales, along with $423 million abroad, likely setting it on track to be the next billion-dollar flick.