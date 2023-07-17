'Mission: Impossible' returns, topping North America box office

The seventh installment of the 'Mission Impossible' franchise was No. 1 at North American box offices this weekend, Sunday estimates showed, scaring off horror flick ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ from last weekend's top spot.

Paramount's ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’, the latest in the long-running series starring Tom Cruise, brought in $52.6 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

David A Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research, called the opening "roughly average for an action thriller at this point in its series."