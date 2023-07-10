'Insidious' whips past 'Indy 5' to top box office

Sony's horror film ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ scared its way to the top of the North American box office on a slow weekend, taking in an estimated $32.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The dark tale of astral projection and demonic possession, starring and directed by Patrick Wilson, had weak reviews. Still, for the fifth installment of a horror franchise it enjoyed "an excellent opening," said entertainment analyst David A Gross.