Tom Cruise shot action sequence on top of a speeding train at 60 miles per hour

Acting in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' didn't just demand that you learn how to speed-fly and ride a motorbike off a cliff. On the roof of a train speeding at 60 miles per hour, Tom Cruise also had to battle co-star Esai Morales.

The newest 'Dead Reckoning' behind-the-scenes video confirms that Cruise and Morales, the latter of whom portrays the movie's villain, shot the battle sequence practically, which means they were actually tied to the top of a train while it drove down a valley in Norway, reported a media outlet.

"When we started talking about this movie in terms of a sense of adventure, an action sequence on a train is something we always wanted to do," writer-director Christopher McQuarrie said.