I survived major heart attack with 95 per cent blockage in main artery: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen revealed on her Instagram live on Saturday that she survived a major heart attack, adding further that 95 per cent blockage was found in her main artery.

On Thursday, the former Miss Universe first publicly revealed that she had undergone angioplasty. Sushmita took to social media on Saturday to thank her fans all across the world and the team of doctors who 'leased a new life' for her.

The 'Aarya' actor said that it was due to gym and healthy lifstyle she follows that helped her surviving heart attack.