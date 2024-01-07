'Barbenheimer' heads to the Golden Globes

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, the unlikely pair of films that dominated the box office and spawned countless viral memes last summer, head to Sunday's Golden Globes as the favorites to claim the rebooted gala's top movie prizes.

Dubbed "Barbenheimer" after they were released on the same weekend and grossed a combined USD 2.4 billion, the two movies boast 17 nominations between them at the Globes, which will kick off Hollywood's prize-giving season this year under new ownership.

"They are so different than each other, yet they were both successful," Globes producer Glenn Weiss told AFP. "We're thrilled that they're both very represented here."

Greta Gerwig's ‘Barbie’, which turned nostalgia for the beloved doll into a sharp satire about misogyny and female empowerment, leads the way with nine nods.

It is tipped to win awards for best comedy film and best screenplay, and boasts three of the six contenders for best song. As the year's highest grossing movie, it is also likely to claim a newly created trophy for box office achievement.