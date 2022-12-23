‘Shazam!’ actor Zachary Levi asks fans to give new DC chiefs James Gunn, Peter Safran a chance

According to Variety, an American media company, the decision to recast Superman has also cast doubt on several other DC characters, such as Black Adam, as Dwayne Johnson announced on Tuesday that the anti-hero will not be in Gunn and Safran’s “first chapter of storytelling.”

However, on Thursday night, Levi came to Gunn and Safran’s defence during an Instagram Live. He encouraged DC fans to give the new CEOs “time to make something special.”

“You have no idea the reasonings behind any of the decisions that are going on. The amount of conjecture and rumour mill and drama and nonsense that keeps getting spun around out there on Instagram and Twitter is laughable. It is unbelievably laughable,” Levi said, reported Variety.