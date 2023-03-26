Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with girlfriend

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said.

"Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write," added Radcliffe.

"So maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Although the couple has kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Darke accompanied him on the red carpet of his movie 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's' TIFF premiere in last September reported People.