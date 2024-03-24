Actress Puja Cherry’s mother passes away
Film actress Puja Cherry’s mother Jharna Roy has passed away. She breathed her last at 11:00am today, Sunday. Jazz Multimedia chief executive officer Abdul Aziz confirmed the news to media.
Producer Abdul Aziz said that Jharna Roy had been suffering from various medical conditions for a long time. Her diabetes level had increased as well. She died around 11:00am this morning. Puja Cherry asked everyone to pray for her mother’s departed soul.
Abdul Aziz said, an ailing Jharna Roy was admitted to Delta Health Care hospital just beside their home. She underwent treatment there for 15 days with seven days in an ICU. Later she was taken home when her condition improved. She died at home today.
While Puja Cherry’s mother Jharna Roy never spoke in media that much, she came before the media once in 2022. When some negative news was published in the media about Puja Cherry, she came forward and said that Puja had gone into depression.