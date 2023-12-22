Puja Cherry always comes up with ‘surprises’

Puja Cherry is one of the most promising actresses of Dhallywood right now. At the beginning of her acting career, she created quite a buzz with three consecutive films, ‘Poramon 2’, ‘Dahan’ and 'Noor Jahaan'. She had one of her films released this year while two other films are awaiting their release. Puja talked to Prothom Alo entertainment on various issues this Wednesday.
Prothom Alo:
You have worked in quite a number of films. But no new film has released for a long time…
There are no films now, doesn’t mean there won’t be any later.
Prothom Alo:
Does that mean there’s a surprise coming?
After all, Puja Cherry always tries to do something ‘surprising’. And it does take some preparations for that surprise. And those preparations are going on now.
Prothom Alo:
Can you give a hint?
I don’t want to give any such hints or predictions for now. Instead of creating hype before even starting the work, I want to prove it through my work. So, let me start the work first and then everyone will get to know everything.
Prothom Alo:
How’s your life going?
It’s fabulous. I’m spending time with my mother. Usually I don’t get much scope of spending time with my mother because of the busy work schedule.
Meanwhile on the work front, I am supposed to start the work of a new project towards the beginning of January and I’m preparing for that as well. This could be a cinema, an OTT content or even a commercial. But no matter what it is, it would definitely be something exceptional.
Prothom Alo:
You have been involved in films since childhood. Starting as a child artist, you transitioned into an actress, delivering noteworthy performances one after another. According to many, Puja is not only a talented dancer but also a skilled actor. Despite these attributes, the number of projects you have undertaken is relatively low. Why is that?
Actually, I don’t believe in quantity, rather I believe in quality. I have seen those who work better, work in this way. They emphasised on quality rather than on quantity. If you want to increase the number of work, you can easily do that.
But, I’ll increase the number of work only if it’s a good project. I am selective about the projects I undertake because I want to maintain a positive reputation and image. Throughout my career, I have consistently sought out meaningful projects, and I am currently engaged in discussions regarding some promising opportunities.
Prothom Alo:
To you, what’s the definition of a good work?
Today’s audience is way smarter. They are accustomed to watching films and OTT contents of different countries from around the world. To me a good work means good director, good co-artiste and good script.
Prothom Alo:
You had also said that the story is more important to you than the co-artiste.
Actually, I didn’t say it like that. A good film is the combination of good director, good co-artiste and good story. And an established plus influential co-artiste undoubtedly adds a new dimension to the film. And it also broadens the prospect of that film.
Simultaneously, it is crucial to provide opportunities to newcomers. Those who are currently excelling in the industry started as newcomers themselves. In fact, I believe that more newcomers should enter the industry. Without a continuous influx of new talents, the industry won't be able to form fresh pairs, and the risk of audiences growing bored with the same co-artistes looms. I am keen on avoiding such a situation.
Prothom Alo:
Among those who are working now, whose work do you like?
More or less everyone’s doing a great job. Everyone whose work I have seen till date has amazed me. Out of them, I can mention Siam, the hero of one of my initial films. When it comes to Shakib Khan, he too is remarkable.
Prothom Alo:
Shakib Khan isn’t a newcomer though…
Though he’s not a newcomer, he’s continuously representing himself in new avatars. In fact, he’s been surprising everyone time and again. He has created such a hype that it seems he will be like this for 10 to 20 more years at this stretch. I wish him all the very best.
Siam’s been doing quite well as well. Apart from them, Ador Azad and Shariful Razz have been doing a great job. More or less, other actors of this generation are also doing quite well.
Prothom Alo:
It’s being said that this year has been a positive year for Bangladeshi cinema. Just as your film ‘Jinn’ released this year, several films have been in discussion. Except for the films you acted in, have you watched any other film going to the theaters?
I have had the opportunity to watch 'Priyotoma' and 'Shurongo' in theaters. I watched 'Shurongo' in Bangladesh and 'Priyotoma' in the United States. If a few more films of this caliber get released, the excuse we often use, claiming that Bangladeshi films are regressing, will no longer be valid. Such works have the potential to elevate Bangladeshi cinema significantly.
I always say that the audience wants to see better stories. As a general audience I would say that I liked the stories, acting performances and making of the films that released this year. The songs were good and the films were pleasing.