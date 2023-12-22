Puja Cherry always comes up with ‘surprises’

Prothom Alo:

It’s fabulous. I’m spending time with my mother. Usually I don’t get much scope of spending time with my mother because of the busy work schedule.

Meanwhile on the work front, I am supposed to start the work of a new project towards the beginning of January and I’m preparing for that as well. This could be a cinema, an OTT content or even a commercial. But no matter what it is, it would definitely be something exceptional.