Luxury doesn’t appeal me: Badhon

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon has demonstrated her versatility in roles, from Rehana in 'Rehana Maryam Noor' to Muskan Zuberi in 'Robindronath Ekhane Kawkhono Khete Ashenni,' and from Sultana in 'Guti' to Heena Rehman in 'Khufiya.' Each character has contributed to her growth as an actress.

In fact, she has taken a decision on her own that the characters should be of her own choice especially female-centric roles. However, she faces challenges as producers tend to overlook female-centric projects. May be that’s why she doesn’t find characters of her preference.

In her latest project, Azmeri Haque Badhon has commenced shooting for 'Esha Murder: Kormofol.' The film is female-centric, with Badhon portraying the role of a police officer. The second phase of shooting for 'Esha Murder' began on Monday.