Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' promises high-octane action

And the wait is finally over. The trailer of Alia Bhatt's first-ever Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone' is out.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles beside Alia Bhatt. On Sunday, the cast launched the trailer at Tudum 2023 in Brazil.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organisation that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.