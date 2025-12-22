Third 'Avatar' film soars to top in box office debut

The "Avatar" films "connect everywhere around the world," Gross said, adding that the 20th Century movie -- like its predecessors -- would likely rev up on "outstanding word-of-mouth."

"The openings are not what the Avatar movies are about. It's what they do after they open," Gross said.

The movie once again stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as Na'vi warrior Neytiri and ex-Marine Jake Sully, who must battle a new foe threatening their family's life on Pandora.