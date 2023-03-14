Oscars ratings tick up again as 'Everything Everywhere' triumphs

The average audience figure marks a 12 per cent increase from last year's telecast -- which was mostly remembered for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage.

The Oscars' all-time low came in 2021, when a stripped-back pandemic-era edition of Hollywood's biggest award show drew around 10 million.

The upward trend is a welcome shot in the arm for live award shows, which have been shedding viewers more broadly as they compete for eyeballs with streamers and social media highlight clips.

Still, Sunday's ratings figure is the third-lowest in Oscars history.