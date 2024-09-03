Friendship trumps death in Almodovar's feature at Venice

Spain's Pedro Almodovar has a problem wrapping his head around death.

In his latest film, ‘The Room Next Door’, the prolific 74-year-old director -- whose films have become steadily more melancholy in recent years -- celebrates the strong friendship of two women as one of them is preparing to die.

"I cannot understand with my mind that something that is alive has to die," Almodovar said ahead of the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it is one of 21 movies competing for the Golden Lion prize.

"In that sense I am really, really like a child, very immature, because death is everywhere -- we have wars, just to see on the news, it's everywhere," he told a press conference.

The director's first full-length English-language feature sees regular Almodovar collaborator Tilda Swinton as a war correspondent suffering from terminal cancer, and Julianne Moore as her friend, a successful novelist who agrees to be at her side when she takes her own life.