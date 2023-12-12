Dutch embassy marks Human Rights Week with 3-day mini film-festival

Three-day mini film festival titled ‘Movies that Matter’ organised by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands kicked off at Shilpakala Fine Arts Auditorium on Monday, 11 December 2023.
The festival organised to mark the Human Rights Week, started off with the screening of the film, ‘The Killing of a Journalist’, which investigates the murder of a journalist in Slovakia.
The film screening included a musical performance of the popular Bangladeshi band ‘Joler Gaan’.
In the opening remarks ambassador Irma van Dueren stated, “One of the ways we want to give attention to issues related to human rights is to annually organise the Movies that Matters film festival.”
“In different parts of the Netherlands including the Hegue and through our embassies abroad, this week is commemorated with the screening of films brought by Movies that Matter, a Dutch organisation that screens and promotes films that draw our attention to rights issues across the globe,” she added.
This year, the three-day mini film festival will be screening five movies in total. On 12 and 13 December, the films will be screened at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.