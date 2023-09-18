European Film Festival kicks off with local, foreign films

The five-day European Film Festival has kicked off with a list of Bangladeshi and European films. The festival began with the screening of Dutch film ‘Mally Can Fly’ at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's national theater hall in Dhaka on Sunday, 17 September evening.

There will be screenings at Alliance Francaise, Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka University’s Modern Language Institute and Dutch Club in Dhaka till 23 September. Outside of Dhaka, there will also be screenings at Khulna University, Varendra University in Rajshahi and Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Mymensingh.

The festival has been organised by Delegation of European Union to Bangladesh with the support of Prothom Alo. While speaking at the opening ceremony Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said, “I heartily thank the Delegation of European Union to Bangladesh for taking up such an excellent initiative. I thank everyone including the Shilpakala Academy, Goethe Institute Bangladesh and British Council Bangladesh.”