An event with a different for young film lovers

Chattogram University student Tajul Maruf is an actor and has plans to make films in the future. He had come to learn about the different aspects of filmmaking.

Meanwhile, Dhaka College student Khairul Islam is obsessed with cinema but couldn’t think of any way to learn more about this directly. He thought the ‘master-class’ with talented film industry pundits would be a unique experience.

European Film Festival was an event to remember for many youth who similarly wanted to know more about filmmaking. The festival started on Friday, at the joint initiative of European Union and Prothom Alo. It is being held at the British Council premises on Fuller Road of Dhaka University.

The event has been organised for young filmmakers to enrich the diversity of European and Bangladeshi culture through creativity. The purpose is to showcase emerging talents as well as to form cultural exchange and mutual understanding.