‘The story’s fake, but the emotion’s true’

Advertisement and documentary maker Piplu R Khan grew up in Chattogram. There was a shiuli (night-blooming jasmine) tree beside their house.

Their neighbours used to sing- that’s how far the memory goes. Based on that bit of memory he had made a promo for Bengal Classical Music Festival seven years ago.

This sort of promo is called Public Service Announcement (PSA). That promo made in the setting of Old Dhaka had touched a lot of people. Piplu had expanded the story even further based on his imagination.