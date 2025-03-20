Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal to star in intense love triangle

The trailer for the much-awaited romantic comedy 'Materialists', which stars actors Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, is finally out.

The makers took to their Instagram account on Monday to share the trailer for the much-awaited film.

The caption of their post read, "People just want more. Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in MATERIALISTS, from Academy Award nominee Celine Song. In theaters 13 June. Featuring a new original song by Japanese Breakfast."