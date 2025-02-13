New 'Captain America' film flies into Trumpian headwinds

The latest in the Captain America film franchise which premiered in Hollywood Tuesday presents a vision of the United States out of step with the Trump era, with a diverse cast, a core message about unity and an endorsement of international diplomacy.

Written and filmed before Donald Trump's return as president, the latest offering from Marvel Studios has already faced an online backlash from some right-wingers over comments by lead actor Anthony Mackie deemed as unpatriotic.

Mackie, the first Black actor to play the superhero, became a target last month after attempting to make a point about the universal message of Captain America as an ideal of good conscience and incorruptibility.

"Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don't think the term 'America' should be one of those representations," he said at a promotional event. "It's about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity."