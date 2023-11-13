'The Marvels' has a far from marvelous opening

New superhero film ‘The Marvels’ is making history, and not in a good way: its estimated USD 47 million North American take over the weekend marks the lowest debut ever for a movie from Disney's normally money-cranking Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"This opening is an unprecedented Marvel box office collapse," said analyst David A Gross. Second superhero episodes normally outperform the originals, he said, but this one is down 67 per cent from its predecessor, ‘Captain Marvel’, and has a long way to go to recoup its USD 220 million production cost.