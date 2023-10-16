Taylor Swift conquers box office with concert film

After her sold-out stadium tour, pop superstar Taylor Swift filled movie theaters with screaming fans as her concert film took in an estimated USD 96 million in its opening weekend in North America, smashing records in the category.

"This is a sensational domestic opening," said analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

While ticket sales for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ -- which features scenes from three concerts -- were below some estimates for the Friday-through-Sunday period, they were still "giant numbers" that dwarfed other concert films, Gross said.