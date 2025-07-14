Actress Apu Biswas gets bail in attempted murder case

According to the prosecution, Enamul Haque was injured during the July uprising in front of Bhatara Police Station on 19 July last year.

Later, Enamul filed a case against 283 people including Sheikh Hasina, actress Nusrat Faria, Nipun Akter, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Zayed Khan and Apu Biswas with Bhatara Police Station in March, 2025.

Police arrested actress Nusrat Faria under this case on 18 May. Later, she secured bail from the court on 20 May.