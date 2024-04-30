'Mufasa: The Lion King' to "roar" in theatres on 20 December, trailer out

The film will explore the titular lion's origin story, depicting his childhood with his brother Taka aka Scar, who becomes the main antagonist in 'The Lion King', as per a media outlet.

Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr have come on board to voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in both the 1994 original film and 2019 remake. Jeremy Irons voiced Scar in 1994, while Chiwetel Ejiofor took over in 2019.